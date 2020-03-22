Chris Jericho Responds To Unhappy Fan About Blood & Guts Postponement
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 22, 2020
A "fan" posted they were disappointed at AEW for postponing the Blood and Guts match. Below is what this person posted
"I can't get into it, My disappointment is to high that #bloodandguts has been canceled, #AEW needs to come straight out and explain why #bloodandguts is not happening, You spend the whole #AEWDynamite building for it, Just to cancel it on Thursday, Makes no since. [sic]"
Chris Jericho responded with the following tweet;
“First off, pull your head out of your ass and realize these are crazy times. Secondly, we aren’t allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that’s with no camera men or crew.”
It should be stated that the match will happen but not this Wednesday night.
