Chris Jericho Responds To Unhappy Fan About Blood & Guts Postponement

A "fan" posted they were disappointed at AEW for postponing the Blood and Guts match. Below is what this person posted

"I can't get into it, My disappointment is to high that #bloodandguts has been canceled, #AEW needs to come straight out and explain why #bloodandguts is not happening, You spend the whole #AEWDynamite building for it, Just to cancel it on Thursday, Makes no since. [sic]"

Chris Jericho responded with the following tweet;

“First off, pull your head out of your ass and realize these are crazy times. Secondly, we aren’t allowed to gather more than ten people together at a time. B&G has 11 inside the cage and that’s with no camera men or crew.”

It should be stated that the match will happen but not this Wednesday night.