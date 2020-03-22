WWE & ESPN Pay Per View Streaming Deal Reportedly "Far Apart On Money"

The alleged deal between WWE and ESPN to bring wrestling Pay Per Views to the latter's streaming service is reportedly far away from happening.

Earlier this year, WWE Chair Vince McMahon caused a stir during the 2019 Q4 Financial Report, when he revealed that the company had been looking at selling some PPV streaming rights to other providers.

According to Dave Meltzer, WWE is asking for much higher than what ESPN is paying for UFC content, describing the two parties as "far apart on money."

Despite this, ESPN will be streaming classic WrestleMania events over the next three weeks, starting tonight with WrestleMania 30.