Matt Hardy Says He May Have Stayed In WWE If Triple H Was Fully In Power

All Elite Wrestling star Matt Hardy has said he may have remained in WWE if the company's COO Triple H was fully in control of the company.

Hardy, 45, debuted on AEW this week, aligning himself with the Elite and will be a part of the team in their upcoming Blood and Guts match against the Inner Circle.

Speaking on the Talk is Jericho podcast, Hardy discussed his situation. He said:

"Days after I left, I talked to Triple H. It’s just like he was cool, and I feel like if Triple H would have been the guy that was solely in power, I would have probably had a much better opportunity of kind of getting to do what I wanted creatively, but it is what it is.”

Hardy left the WWE at the start of this month, after speculation about whether he would sign a new deal or leave.

Though he will be part of the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite, that event has been postponed due to the Coronavirus.

Instead, Hardy will make his AEW debut next week, when he takes on Chris Jericho.