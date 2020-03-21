WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jerry Lawler Credits Asuka For Saving Commentary During RAW
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 21, 2020
Jerry “The King” Lawler and Sean Reedy spoke about the empty arena edition of Monday Night Raw from the Performance Center. There was very little wrestling on the show but WWE did the best they could under the circumstances that are currently going on throughout the world.
“They put Asuka out there to help with the commentary and to try to help make some noise and keep things as loud as possible during the match where it wouldn’t be silence so that helped a lot. It’s a tough go and I felt sorry for Rey and Andrade and Zelina but they still did great.
If you look online and the internet, she was the hit of the show. Everybody seemed to love Asuka on commentary. That would be awesome. I could imagine sitting and doing just a little sit-down interview with her. It would have to be that the people would think I knew what she was saying and of course, I would just interpret it into a whole hilarious and funny or scathing interview or promo about somebody else and putting it into my words. Actually, everybody would know I had no clue what Asuka was really saying. You could do some funny stuff with that. Except the Japanese audience would know that I was an idiot out there"
