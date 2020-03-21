WWE Will Be Taping Content For The Next 2 Weeks
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 21, 2020
PWInsider reports that Wrestlemania will be taped alongside other WWE related programs.
The taping schedule includes:
Tonight: Friday Night Smackdown for March 27 and April 3
Tomorrow: Taping content for future episodes of NXT
Monday (March 23) and Tuesday (March 24): RAW episodes for March 23 and 30
Wednesday (March 25) and Thursday (March 26): Wrestlemania Nights 1 and 2
WWE are set to also tape content for both nights of Mania at ‘closed sets’ in other locations, so there may be extra dates added on.
