PWInsider reports that Wrestlemania will be taped alongside other WWE related programs.

Jerry Lawler Credits Asuka For Saving Commentary During RAW

Jerry “The King” Lawler and Sean Reedy spoke about the empty arena edition of Monday Night Raw from the Performance Center. The[...] Mar 21 - Jerry “The King” Lawler and Sean Reedy spoke about the empty arena edition of Monday Night Raw from the Performance Center. The[...]

WWE Will Be Taping Content For The Next 2 Weeks

PWInsider reports that Wrestlemania will be taped alongside other WWE related programs. The taping schedule includes: Tonight: Friday Night [...] Mar 21 - PWInsider reports that Wrestlemania will be taped alongside other WWE related programs. The taping schedule includes: Tonight: Friday Night [...]

Jake Roberts Says Shawn Michaels And Bret Hart Were "The Worst World Champions"

Jake Roberts spoke with the FlipDaScript podcast where he said that Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were the "worst world champions" while they were in W[...] Mar 21 - Jake Roberts spoke with the FlipDaScript podcast where he said that Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were the "worst world champions" while they were in W[...]

WWE Performance Center Shut Down For Training

As you can imagine WWE is being extra cautious with all those entering the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic and is doing all the[...] Mar 21 - As you can imagine WWE is being extra cautious with all those entering the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic and is doing all the[...]

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Revealed

Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center was watched by approximately 2.563 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is [...] Mar 21 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center was watched by approximately 2.563 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is [...]

Braun Strowman Criticizes Indy Wrestlers Affected By Coronavirus

In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, B[...] Mar 21 - In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, B[...]

Eric Bischoff Responds To Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable In WCW

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and[...] Mar 21 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and[...]

WWE Now Selling WrestleMania 36 "I Wasnt There" T-Shirts

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the I[...] Mar 21 - WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the I[...]

Stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro Receive Official Name

The stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, have received their official name. On SmackDown this week, the trio[...] Mar 21 - The stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, have received their official name. On SmackDown this week, the trio[...]

AEW Blood And Guts Event NOT Happening Next Week

All Elite Wrestling's 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite will not be happening on next week's show. In a post by AEW President Tony Khan, the[...] Mar 21 - All Elite Wrestling's 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite will not be happening on next week's show. In a post by AEW President Tony Khan, the[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (03/20/20)

Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...] Mar 20 - Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...]

Another Match Announced For WrestleMania

During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige[...] Mar 20 - During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige[...]

Match Announced For WrestleMania

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMan[...] Mar 20 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMan[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morri[...] Mar 20 - WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morri[...]

AEW Blood & Guts Was Originally Planned For Dynamite In Atlanta

During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner cir[...] Mar 20 - During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner cir[...]

Daniel Bryan Comments On His Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction h[...] Mar 20 - Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction h[...]

Chavo Guerrero On What Vince McMahon Asked Him After Eddie Guerrero’s Death

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to [...] Mar 20 - Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to [...]

XFL Officially Announces End To Inaugural Season, Thanks Fans

XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XF[...] Mar 20 - XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XF[...]

WWE Planning Something "Outside Of The Box" For WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the co[...] Mar 20 - WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the co[...]

Matt Hardy On Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. He let his contract with the compa[...] Mar 20 - On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. He let his contract with the compa[...]

Jeff Hardy Confirms WWE Bringing Back His "No More Words" Theme

Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entranc[...] Mar 20 - Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entranc[...]

ESPN To Air Classic WWE WrestleMania Events On Sundays

Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronav[...] Mar 20 - Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronav[...]

WWE Advertising Two "First Time Ever" Matches For Tonight's 205 Live

WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will fa[...] Mar 20 - WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will fa[...]

Edge On Why It's Important WWE Continues To Host WrestleMania 36

In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plag[...] Mar 20 - In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plag[...]