Jake Roberts Says Shawn Michaels And Bret Hart Were "The Worst World Champions"

Jake Roberts spoke with the FlipDaScript podcast where he said that Shawn Michaels and Bret Hart were the "worst world champions" while they were in WWE.

"Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart, those chumps needed titles. You check the books man, check the books. Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were the worst champions of all. They did not put money in the bank."

Roberts elaborated saying no one would pay attention to them when they were in their respective tag teams. He said Shawn and Bret Hart were the worst world champions.

He admitted Michaels had the "it" factor Bret didn't have, but that both were too small to be believable stars.

"Could you see Shawn Michaels facing Andre [the Giant]?. Thank you very much. My case is closed."

Jake noted that a great performer has to have charisma and sell tickets.