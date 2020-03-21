WWE currently screens every person who goes into the facility.

The company is currently operating closed sets in order to produce content from the WWE Performance Center. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting there will be no more training at the facility for the foreseeable.

As you can imagine WWE is being extra cautious with all those entering the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic and is doing all they can to minimize any risk to their talent.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Performance Center Shut Down For Training

As you can imagine WWE is being extra cautious with all those entering the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic and is doing all they can to minimize any risk to their talent. The c[...] Mar 21 - As you can imagine WWE is being extra cautious with all those entering the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic and is doing all they can to minimize any risk to their talent. The c[...]

Preliminary WWE SmackDown Viewership Revealed

Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center was watched by approximately 2.563 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 2.588 viewers. The fi[...] Mar 21 - Friday’s WWE SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center was watched by approximately 2.563 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. This is down from last week’s 2.588 viewers. The fi[...]

Braun Strowman Criticizes Indy Wrestlers Affected By Coronavirus

In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, Braun Strowman posted the following: “Here[...] Mar 21 - In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, Braun Strowman posted the following: “Here[...]

Eric Bischoff Responds To Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable In WCW

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and injury-prone. On calling Austin unmarketable: [...] Mar 21 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and injury-prone. On calling Austin unmarketable: [...]

WWE Now Selling WrestleMania 36 "I Wasnt There" T-Shirts

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the Immortals. Whilst the company usually sells [...] Mar 21 - WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the Immortals. Whilst the company usually sells [...]

Stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro Receive Official Name

The stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, have received their official name. On SmackDown this week, the trio were referred to as 'The Artist Collective', and [...] Mar 21 - The stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, have received their official name. On SmackDown this week, the trio were referred to as 'The Artist Collective', and [...]

AEW Blood And Guts Event NOT Happening Next Week

All Elite Wrestling's 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite will not be happening on next week's show. In a post by AEW President Tony Khan, the decision was made that the show will take place a[...] Mar 21 - All Elite Wrestling's 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite will not be happening on next week's show. In a post by AEW President Tony Khan, the decision was made that the show will take place a[...]

SmackDown Quick Results (03/20/20)

Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center. *Opening Segment* WrestleMania host, Rob Gro[...] Mar 20 - Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center. *Opening Segment* WrestleMania host, Rob Gro[...]

Another Match Announced For WrestleMania

During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige informs Bayley that she will be defending her SD [...] Mar 20 - During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige informs Bayley that she will be defending her SD [...]

Match Announced For WrestleMania

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMania. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p[...] Mar 20 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMania. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morrison emerged victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber [...] Mar 20 - WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morrison emerged victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber [...]

AEW Blood & Guts Was Originally Planned For Dynamite In Atlanta

During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner circle The Elite was originally planned for the Febru[...] Mar 20 - During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner circle The Elite was originally planned for the Febru[...]

Daniel Bryan Comments On His Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction he had on live television during the WWE Eliminatio[...] Mar 20 - Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction he had on live television during the WWE Eliminatio[...]

Chavo Guerrero On What Vince McMahon Asked Him After Eddie Guerrero’s Death

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the interview Ch[...] Mar 20 - Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the interview Ch[...]

XFL Officially Announces End To Inaugural Season, Thanks Fans

XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder[...] Mar 20 - XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder[...]

WWE Planning Something "Outside Of The Box" For WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the company make the show feel special. WrestleMania 36[...] Mar 20 - WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the company make the show feel special. WrestleMania 36[...]

Matt Hardy On Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. He let his contract with the company expire. Hardy also noted that WWE offered him a[...] Mar 20 - On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. He let his contract with the company expire. Hardy also noted that WWE offered him a[...]

Jeff Hardy Confirms WWE Bringing Back His "No More Words" Theme

Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entrance song. He's spoken about how he's wished to use [...] Mar 20 - Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entrance song. He's spoken about how he's wished to use [...]

ESPN To Air Classic WWE WrestleMania Events On Sundays

Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronavirus-related sports cancellations. WWE has releas[...] Mar 20 - Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronavirus-related sports cancellations. WWE has releas[...]

WWE Advertising Two "First Time Ever" Matches For Tonight's 205 Live

WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will face Oney Lorcan for the first time. The matches wil[...] Mar 20 - WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will face Oney Lorcan for the first time. The matches wil[...]

Edge On Why It's Important WWE Continues To Host WrestleMania 36

In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world. Below is what he said: "This y[...] Mar 20 - In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plaguing the world. Below is what he said: "This y[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses Upcoming Chris Benoit Documentary

As previously reported, Season 2 of Vice's "Dark Side Of The Ring" will be premiering this month and one of the episodes will focus on the Chris Benoit tragedy which will air on March 24 at 9 PM [...] Mar 20 - As previously reported, Season 2 of Vice's "Dark Side Of The Ring" will be premiering this month and one of the episodes will focus on the Chris Benoit tragedy which will air on March 24 at 9 PM [...]

Update On WWE Taping Upcoming Episodes Of Raw & SmackDown

As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that tonight’s SmackDown will air live and the [...] Mar 20 - As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that tonight’s SmackDown will air live and the [...]

Silas Young Issues Apology For Downplaying The Coronavirus Pandemic

ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. "Part of being a man is being able to admit when you're [...] Mar 20 - ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. "Part of being a man is being able to admit when you're [...]