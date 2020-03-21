Braun Strowman Criticizes Indy Wrestlers Affected By Coronavirus

In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, Braun Strowman posted the following:

“Here we go with more of the somebody pay for my bills stuff. If you can’t afford to pay your bills maybe you should change professions. That’s why I quit strongman. I loved it, but I couldn’t afford to live so instead of making a go fund me or a Patreon wanting someone else to take care of me I went out and worked harder than I ever have in my life to get to where I am. What happened to being accountable for your own actions????!!!”

He followed up with:

“And for anyone that goes ‘that’s easy for you to say you’re a WWE Superstar’ just [an] FYI 7 years ago I moved to Florida with everything I owned in a Kia Soul with $150 to my name when I started this!!! [sic]”

As you can imagine Strowman’s lack of empathy has caused a huge backlash on social media, one which WWE probably could do without right now.