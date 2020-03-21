Eric Bischoff Responds To Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable In WCW

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and injury-prone.

On calling Austin unmarketable:

"No, no, no, no. Look, no. Not buying that one. I would have never said that. That’s just not me … Sure, it became the narrative, just like ‘Uncle Eric’ and ‘ATM Eric’ and a lot of s**t became the narrative when guys went over to ECW that had been working for WCW, and were trying to get themselves over. And about the same time that WCW, by the way, was really turning the corner. So it was easy to be anti-Eric, anti-WCW in order to get yourself over. Not an uncommon technique at that point, and it was for a long time. But it doesn’t mean it was true. Now, is it possible I could have referenced in some, way, shape, or form in a conversation, ‘Maybe we need to do something to get more pop out of Steve’? You know, sure. But the whole, ‘Black boots, black tights, that’ll never work’ s**t? That’s antithetical to everything that I’ve ever been a fan of or believed in since. So ain’t buying it. Not calling anybody a liar, could have happened, I don’t believe it."

On Austin’s anti-WCW skits in ECW:

"I saw it, like — I didn’t see it on television because I couldn’t get ECW. Not being disrespectful to Paul or ECW or the people that were there. Where I lived in Atlanta, I couldn’t get it. It wasn’t available to me, right? So the fact that I wasn’t watching it on a regular basis had nothing to do with my opinion of it, I just couldn’t get it. But, on these particular skits that you’re talking about, I’d see them on tape. People would send me tape or somebody would bring a tape in that could see it. And I saw it, I laughed my a** off. Again, it’s flattering to me. These guys needed me to get themselves over. I was a heel, I was their heel. And it helped them. I mean, that’s the way I look at it. I didn’t take it personally, I didn’t get upset about it. It’s kind of like, ‘Well, f**k. I must be getting over if they’re relying on me to get themselves over. Felt the same way about Mick Foley’s stuff. Didn’t bother me a bit. So yes, I saw it after it happened via video tape that somebody else would give me. But no, I didn’t react negatively to it. I thought it was flattering, still do."

