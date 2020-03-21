WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

WNS Mobile

(A Wrestlr.Social Network)

RSS Feed

Eric Bischoff Responds To Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable In WCW

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 21, 2020

Eric Bischoff Responds To Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable In WCW

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and injury-prone.

On calling Austin unmarketable:

"No, no, no, no. Look, no. Not buying that one. I would have never said that. That’s just not me … Sure, it became the narrative, just like ‘Uncle Eric’ and ‘ATM Eric’ and a lot of s**t became the narrative when guys went over to ECW that had been working for WCW, and were trying to get themselves over. And about the same time that WCW, by the way, was really turning the corner. So it was easy to be anti-Eric, anti-WCW in order to get yourself over. Not an uncommon technique at that point, and it was for a long time. But it doesn’t mean it was true. Now, is it possible I could have referenced in some, way, shape, or form in a conversation, ‘Maybe we need to do something to get more pop out of Steve’? You know, sure. But the whole, ‘Black boots, black tights, that’ll never work’ s**t? That’s antithetical to everything that I’ve ever been a fan of or believed in since. So ain’t buying it. Not calling anybody a liar, could have happened, I don’t believe it."

On Austin’s anti-WCW skits in ECW:

"I saw it, like — I didn’t see it on television because I couldn’t get ECW. Not being disrespectful to Paul or ECW or the people that were there. Where I lived in Atlanta, I couldn’t get it. It wasn’t available to me, right? So the fact that I wasn’t watching it on a regular basis had nothing to do with my opinion of it, I just couldn’t get it. But, on these particular skits that you’re talking about, I’d see them on tape. People would send me tape or somebody would bring a tape in that could see it. And I saw it, I laughed my a** off. Again, it’s flattering to me. These guys needed me to get themselves over. I was a heel, I was their heel. And it helped them. I mean, that’s the way I look at it. I didn’t take it personally, I didn’t get upset about it. It’s kind of like, ‘Well, f**k. I must be getting over if they’re relying on me to get themselves over. Felt the same way about Mick Foley’s stuff. Didn’t bother me a bit. So yes, I saw it after it happened via video tape that somebody else would give me. But no, I didn’t react negatively to it. I thought it was flattering, still do."

Thanks to 411mania.com for the transcription.

.: Join our NEW Wrestling Forum :. 
««« WNS Forum »»»

Tags: #wcw #eric bischoff #steve austin
https://wrestlr.me/62270/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Mar 21
Braun Strowman Criticizes Indy Wrestlers Affected By Coronavirus
In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, B[...]
Mar 21 - In an Instagram post in response to AEW star Evil Uno encouraging fans to support those in need within the industry during the coronavirus pandemic, B[...]
Mar 21
Eric Bischoff Responds To Claims He Called Steve Austin Unmarketable In WCW
During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and[...]
Mar 21 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed Steve Austin’s run in WCW run and addressed rumors he called Austin unmarketable and[...]
Mar 21
WWE Now Selling WrestleMania 36 "I Wasnt There" T-Shirts
WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the I[...]
Mar 21 - WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the I[...]
Mar 21
Stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn and Cesaro Receive Official Name
The stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, have received their official name. On SmackDown this week, the trio[...]
Mar 21 - The stable of Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, have received their official name. On SmackDown this week, the trio[...]
Mar 21
AEW Blood And Guts Event NOT Happening Next Week
All Elite Wrestling's 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite will not be happening on next week's show.  In a post by AEW President Tony Khan, the[...]
Mar 21 - All Elite Wrestling's 'Blood and Guts' edition of Dynamite will not be happening on next week's show.  In a post by AEW President Tony Khan, the[...]
Mar 20
SmackDown Quick Results (03/20/20)
Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...]
Mar 20 - Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...]

Mar 20
Another Match Announced For WrestleMania
During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige[...]
Mar 20 - During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige[...]
Mar 20
Match Announced For WrestleMania
Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMan[...]
Mar 20 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMan[...]
Mar 20
Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morri[...]
Mar 20 - WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morri[...]
Mar 20
AEW Blood & Guts Was Originally Planned For Dynamite In Atlanta
During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner cir[...]
Mar 20 - During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner cir[...]
Mar 20
Daniel Bryan Comments On His Recent Wardrobe Malfunction
Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction h[...]
Mar 20 - Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction h[...]

Mar 20
Chavo Guerrero On What Vince McMahon Asked Him After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to [...]
Mar 20 - Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to [...]
Mar 20
XFL Officially Announces End To Inaugural Season, Thanks Fans
XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XF[...]
Mar 20 - XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XF[...]
Mar 20
WWE Planning Something "Outside Of The Box" For WrestleMania 36
WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the co[...]
Mar 20 - WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the co[...]
Mar 20
Matt Hardy On Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE
On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE.  He let his contract with the compa[...]
Mar 20 - On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE.  He let his contract with the compa[...]
Mar 20
Jeff Hardy Confirms WWE Bringing Back His "No More Words" Theme
Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entranc[...]
Mar 20 - Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entranc[...]
Mar 20
ESPN To Air Classic WWE WrestleMania Events On Sundays
Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronav[...]
Mar 20 - Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronav[...]
Mar 20
WWE Advertising Two "First Time Ever" Matches For Tonight's 205 Live
WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will fa[...]
Mar 20 - WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will fa[...]
Mar 20
Edge On Why It's Important WWE Continues To Host WrestleMania 36
In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plag[...]
Mar 20 - In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plag[...]
Mar 20
Chris Jericho Discusses Upcoming Chris Benoit Documentary
As previously reported, Season 2 of Vice's "Dark Side Of The Ring" will be premiering this month and one of the episodes will focus on the Chris Benoi[...]
Mar 20 - As previously reported, Season 2 of Vice's "Dark Side Of The Ring" will be premiering this month and one of the episodes will focus on the Chris Benoi[...]
Mar 20
Update On WWE Taping Upcoming Episodes Of Raw & SmackDown
As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting tha[...]
Mar 20 - As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting tha[...]
Mar 20
Silas Young Issues Apology For Downplaying The Coronavirus Pandemic
ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. "Part [...]
Mar 20 - ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. "Part [...]
Mar 20
Brian Pillman Jr Provides Update To Fans About Self Quarantine
Brian Pillman Jr who is a part of MLW admitted that he noticed he's had flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining at home. Pillman talked more about [...]
Mar 20 - Brian Pillman Jr who is a part of MLW admitted that he noticed he's had flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining at home. Pillman talked more about [...]
Mar 20
Joe Koff Reveals ROH Could Go Dark Beyond May If They Have To
ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about ROH having to possibly go dark beyond May if they must in an interview done by The Wrestling Inc Daily. "I think we're[...]
Mar 20 - ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about ROH having to possibly go dark beyond May if they must in an interview done by The Wrestling Inc Daily. "I think we're[...]
Mar 20
Jim Ross Doesn't Like The Way The Media Has Been Covering The Coronavirus Pandemic
On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast JR was critical about how the media was handling the pandemic. "I don't know if the media is [...]
Mar 20 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast JR was critical about how the media was handling the pandemic. "I don't know if the media is [...]

© 2006-2020 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π