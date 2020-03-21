WWE Now Selling WrestleMania 36 "I Wasnt There" T-Shirts

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place without a live crowd, but that doesn't mean the company isn't having some fun on the road to the Showcase of the Immortals.

Whilst the company usually sells 'I Was There" shirts at the show for the fans in attendance, fans can now pick up "I Wasn't There" shirts from WWEShop.

The two designs poke fun at the fact that the show will be filmed at the Performance Center, due to the Covid-19 (Corona) Virus, that has led to various mass-gatherings around the world being cancelled or postponed.

The shirts can be purchased here.

WWE WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 4th and April 5th at the WWE Performance Center, and will stream on the WWE Network.