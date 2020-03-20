WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
SmackDown Quick Results (03/20/20)
Posted By: Damon Delmont on Mar 20, 2020
Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown:
Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.
*Opening Segment*
WrestleMania host, Rob Gronkowski, kicks things off with Mojo Rawley and Michael Cole. King Corbin comes out to confront Gronk. Corbin is quickly interrupted by Elias. Gronk then announces that Elias and King Corbin will have a match at WrestleMania.
*Tag Team Match*
Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak defeat Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesar via pinfall.
*Replay Match*
We are shown the WrestleMania XXX match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena in its entirety.
*Tag Match*
The Miz and John Morrison win via DQ against Heavy Machinery.
*Closing Segment*
Roman Reigns and Goldberg meet to sign their match contract for WrestleMania.
