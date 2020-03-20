Whether they're in a sold-out stadium or the @WWEPC , @RobGronkowski and @MojoRawleyWWE STAY HYPED! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2NfdSVeTg1

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMania.

» More News From This Feed

SmackDown Quick Results (03/20/20)

Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...] Mar 20 - Listed below is the summary for tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown: Once again, WWE is broadcasting live from the WWE Performance Center.&nb[...]

Another Match Announced For WrestleMania

During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige[...] Mar 20 - During an interview with Paige via satellite, Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupt the former WWE Diva's Champion. After back and forth discussion, Paige[...]

Match Announced For WrestleMania

Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMan[...] Mar 20 - Tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, the host of this year's WrestleMania Rob Gronkowski informed King Corbin that he will be facing Elias at WrestleMan[...]

Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morri[...] Mar 20 - WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morri[...]

AEW Blood & Guts Was Originally Planned For Dynamite In Atlanta

During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner cir[...] Mar 20 - During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner cir[...]

Daniel Bryan Comments On His Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction h[...] Mar 20 - Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction h[...]

Chavo Guerrero On What Vince McMahon Asked Him After Eddie Guerrero’s Death

Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to [...] Mar 20 - Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to [...]

XFL Officially Announces End To Inaugural Season, Thanks Fans

XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XF[...] Mar 20 - XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XF[...]

WWE Planning Something "Outside Of The Box" For WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the co[...] Mar 20 - WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the co[...]

Matt Hardy On Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. He let his contract with the compa[...] Mar 20 - On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. He let his contract with the compa[...]

Jeff Hardy Confirms WWE Bringing Back His "No More Words" Theme

Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entranc[...] Mar 20 - Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entranc[...]

ESPN To Air Classic WWE WrestleMania Events On Sundays

Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronav[...] Mar 20 - Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronav[...]

WWE Advertising Two "First Time Ever" Matches For Tonight's 205 Live

WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will fa[...] Mar 20 - WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will fa[...]

Edge On Why It's Important WWE Continues To Host WrestleMania 36

In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plag[...] Mar 20 - In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plag[...]

Chris Jericho Discusses Upcoming Chris Benoit Documentary

As previously reported, Season 2 of Vice's "Dark Side Of The Ring" will be premiering this month and one of the episodes will focus on the Chris Benoi[...] Mar 20 - As previously reported, Season 2 of Vice's "Dark Side Of The Ring" will be premiering this month and one of the episodes will focus on the Chris Benoi[...]

Update On WWE Taping Upcoming Episodes Of Raw & SmackDown

As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting tha[...] Mar 20 - As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting tha[...]

Silas Young Issues Apology For Downplaying The Coronavirus Pandemic

ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. "Part [...] Mar 20 - ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. "Part [...]

Brian Pillman Jr Provides Update To Fans About Self Quarantine

Brian Pillman Jr who is a part of MLW admitted that he noticed he's had flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining at home. Pillman talked more about [...] Mar 20 - Brian Pillman Jr who is a part of MLW admitted that he noticed he's had flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining at home. Pillman talked more about [...]

Joe Koff Reveals ROH Could Go Dark Beyond May If They Have To

ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about ROH having to possibly go dark beyond May if they must in an interview done by The Wrestling Inc Daily. "I think we're[...] Mar 20 - ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about ROH having to possibly go dark beyond May if they must in an interview done by The Wrestling Inc Daily. "I think we're[...]

Jim Ross Doesn't Like The Way The Media Has Been Covering The Coronavirus Pandemic

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast JR was critical about how the media was handling the pandemic. "I don't know if the media is [...] Mar 20 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast JR was critical about how the media was handling the pandemic. "I don't know if the media is [...]

Charles Robinson Reveals An Edict Vince McMahon Gave All Referees

WWE referee Charles Robinson was on Sean Mooneys Prime Time podcast and revealed a new edict issued to referees by Vince McMahon. This is accordi[...] Mar 20 - WWE referee Charles Robinson was on Sean Mooneys Prime Time podcast and revealed a new edict issued to referees by Vince McMahon. This is accordi[...]

Matt Hardy Says His New Broken Persona Will Be "Very Different" From Original

"Broken" Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter regarding his new on-screen persona in All Elite Wrestling: IT’S A NEW ME.ZENITH out, DAM[...] Mar 20 - "Broken" Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter regarding his new on-screen persona in All Elite Wrestling: IT’S A NEW ME.ZENITH out, DAM[...]

WWE Reportedly To Pre Tape Multiple Shows Over The Next Several Weeks

As you obviously know, the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this fact, WWE and other pro wrestling companies are having to cance[...] Mar 19 - As you obviously know, the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this fact, WWE and other pro wrestling companies are having to cance[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Up Significantly Against WWE NXT This Week

AEW Dynamite on TNT this Wednesday drew 932,000 viewers for their 2-hour broadcast that took place in as Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.[...] Mar 19 - AEW Dynamite on TNT this Wednesday drew 932,000 viewers for their 2-hour broadcast that took place in as Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.[...]