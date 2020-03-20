Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 20, 2020
WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center.
The announcement:
The Miz & John Morrison emerged victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber inside the eponymous structure and are looking to keep their tag team renaissance going against Heavy Machinery in a non-title match.
Otis & Tucker have been focused on the dastardly deeds of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, but they’ll now shift back into the blue brand tag team battle.
Will a Blue Collar Solid style be just the remedy for the Hollywood brashness of The Miz & Morrison?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to see this colossal tag team clash.
https://wrestlr.me/62263/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 20
Mar 20 - WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of SmackDown from the WWE Performance Center. The announcement: The Miz & John Morri[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - During the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner cir[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction h[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - Former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero was recently interviewed by WrestlingInc. and discussed WWE’s current situation with WrestleMania 36 due to [...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - XFL issues the following statement: A THANK YOU TO OUR FANSThe COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XF[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the co[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. He let his contract with the compa[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - Jeff Hardy made an appearance on WWE’s The Bump earlier today and confirmed that he’s bringing back his fan-favorite No More Words entranc[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - Variety is reporting that ESPN has signed a deal with WWE to air classic WrestleMania events on Sundays to help fill their schedule due to the Coronav[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - WWE is advertising two "first time ever matches" for tonight’s 205 Live. Joaquin Wilde will go up against Danny Burch, and Isaiah Scott will fa[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - In an interview with Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talked about the importance of WWE still hosting WrestleMania despite the coronavirus pandemic plag[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - As previously reported, Season 2 of Vice's "Dark Side Of The Ring" will be premiering this month and one of the episodes will focus on the Chris Benoi[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days. In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting tha[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic. "Part [...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - Brian Pillman Jr who is a part of MLW admitted that he noticed he's had flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining at home. Pillman talked more about [...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about ROH having to possibly go dark beyond May if they must in an interview done by The Wrestling Inc Daily. "I think we're[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast JR was critical about how the media was handling the pandemic. "I don't know if the media is [...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - WWE referee Charles Robinson was on Sean Mooneys Prime Time podcast and revealed a new edict issued to referees by Vince McMahon. This is accordi[...]
Mar 20
Mar 20 - "Broken" Matt Hardy posted the following on Twitter regarding his new on-screen persona in All Elite Wrestling: IT’S A NEW ME.ZENITH out, DAM[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - As you obviously know, the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this fact, WWE and other pro wrestling companies are having to cance[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - AEW Dynamite on TNT this Wednesday drew 932,000 viewers for their 2-hour broadcast that took place in as Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - The following is believed to be the line-up for WrestleMania 36 which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on April 4 and 5, 2020.[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - On the most recent Women’s Wrestling Weekly podcast, Lita discussed a number of hot topics, including WWE not doing another Evolution pay-per-vi[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - WWE Backstage is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced FOX to suspended studio shows, but WWE has plans for a special YouTube show la[...]
Mar 19
Mar 19 - A new trailer for the David Arquette documentary 'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' was released today. The film features Arquette’s journey on t[...]