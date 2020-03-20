AEW Blood & Guts Was Originally Planned For Dynamite In Atlanta
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 20, 2020
During the latest episode of
Talk Is Jericho, AEW star Chris Jericho revealed that next week’s Blood & Guts cage match between The Inner circle The Elite was originally planned for the February 24 episode of Dynamite that took place in Atlanta.
"One of the original ideas for Blood and Guts for next week, which was supposed to be in Newark in front of 14,000 people, was to do it in Atlanta because they really wanted to pop the Atlanta market,” Jericho explained. “It was right in the middle of Cody and MJF, Jericho and Moxley, the Kenny/Bucks/Hangman thing. I was like, ‘We can’t just plop a freakin’ double cage match into Atlanta just because that’s the place we want. We orchestrated that we’ll get done with our stories, February 29th is the pay-per-view, then Elite and Inner Circle can go on. I said, ‘What’s the rush?’ We have weekly television. We have plenty of time to tell all our stories,” he added. “No one’s gonna cut you off at the knees and wake up one morning and go, ‘Ehhh, I’m sick of it."
Thanks to
Pro Wrestling Sheet for the transcript.
