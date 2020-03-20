Daniel Bryan Comments On His Recent Wardrobe Malfunction

Daniel Bryan was a guest on the most recent edition of The Bella’s podcast, Bryan had the following to say about a recent wardrobe malfunction he had on live television during the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

"Well so, it’s really interesting because that’s the reaction that women have, and I think it’s because whenever it happens to women, it gets overly $exualized, right? And then so it’s like, ‘Ooo! I saw this’ or whatever like that.

So I didn’t find out about it because nobody backstage — when I came to the back, actually, mostly, people were either saying, ‘Woah! Oh man that was great’, or they were concerned for my neck. Like several people very mad at me, concerned about my neck, and so, not a single person mentioned it.

I went to sleep not even knowing it was a thing. I didn’t feel anything and you think because that’s a sensitive area, you’d think you’d feel a breeze or something like that. But, it wasn’t even a thing.

It wasn’t a thing until I landed and I got two text messages from friends and all my friends know I’m the worst texter, I never get back or anything like that so people very rarely — they stop sending you text messages.

So that meant when I got two text messages from people saying like, ‘Dude, I saw your balls.’ I was like, ‘What?’ I feel like I didn’t know what was going on."