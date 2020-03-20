XFL Officially Announces End To Inaugural Season, Thanks Fans

XFL issues the following statement:

A THANK YOU TO OUR FANS

The COVID-19 pandemic, and the most recent local and state regulations, have left the XFL no choice but to officially cancel the remainder of the 2020 season. This decision has been made with the health and safety of the entire XFL family as our top priority.

While we are disappointed to not complete the 2020 season, our hearts are full of appreciation for your overwhelming support.

Your passion, your commitment to your favorite XFL team and your love of football made our season a success beyond our wildest dreams. We’re grateful for the incredible response and look forward to playing full seasons for you — and with you — in 2021 and beyond.

When our teams return to the field, we’ll make every effort to ensure your faith in us is rewarded with even more fun and excitement. Your passion is our purpose, and everything we do, every day and for every season to come, is For the Love of Football.

We hope you will stay connected to our league and team social and digital channels for news, features, and updates along the way.

From all of us at the XFL, be safe, stay healthy, and, again, thank you. Here’s to 2021!

Sincerely,

Oliver Luck

XFL Commissioner & CEO

Jeffrey Pollack

XFL President & COO