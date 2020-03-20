WWE Planning Something "Outside Of The Box" For WrestleMania 36

WrestleMania 36 will be one of the most unique WWE events in history and with a mere few weeks until the big event, many are wondering how will the company make the show feel special.

WrestleMania 36 will be held on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center and other undisclosed locations. There is some speculation the event will be pre-taped due to the coronavirus restrictions.

In a report from Fightful, a source told them "We have some really cool things planned" despite the challenging circumstances.

The event will reportedly not be like the recent Raw or Smackdown episodes from the Performance Center and whatever the company has planned "will be outside the box."