Matt Hardy On Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE.

He let his contract with the company expire. Hardy also noted that WWE offered him a lot of money to stay, but it all came down to what he wanted to do. He wished WWE would have allowed him to use his creativity. Matt Hardy's in-ring career is coming to a close, and it's obvious that working for AEW he might be able to do what he wants and have creative control.