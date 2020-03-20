WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

Matt Hardy On Why He Didn't Re-Sign With WWE

Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 20, 2020

On the latest episode of Talk Is Jericho, Matt Hardy opened up on why he didn’t re-sign with WWE. 

He let his contract with the company expire. Hardy also noted that WWE offered him a lot of money to stay, but  it all came down to what he wanted to do.  He wished WWE would have allowed him to use his creativity. Matt Hardy's in-ring career is coming to a close, and it's obvious that working for AEW he might be able to do what he wants and have creative control.

“I just think it got to the point where WWE has so many talents under contract, and the reason they have all these talents under contract is because they don’t want anyone else having people that can move the needle or make a difference or cut in their business so just trying to scoop up all the talent across the globe as far as monopolizing the business. To me, I could have stayed in WWE. They tried very hard to sign me. They offered me very good money, but I know my role would have been minimized.

For me, more important than money right now was to totally utilize my creativity, and for these last three-four years that I’ll be able to do this, I want to enjoy it. I want to be driven and fueled by the passion I have for this. I want to be creative, and I want to have fun. At WWE, a lot of the times, they suck the fun out of things because it becomes such a business, and you become a cog in the machine. To me, it wasn’t about being a cog in the machine and making x amount of dollars. To me, it was about enjoying what I was doing and really enjoying every single second I have left doing this, and AEW just turned out to be the best-case scenario for me."

 

Source: Talk is Jericho

