Update On WWE Taping Upcoming Episodes Of Raw & SmackDown

As reported last night, WWE is to tape taping several episodes of Raw and SmackDown over the coming days.

In an update, Dave Meltzer is reporting that tonight’s SmackDown will air live and the next two shows will be taped this weekend at the Performance Center. Next week's Raw is also set to air live and the March 30th episode will be taped this Tuesday at the Performance Center.

As for NXT, WWE is hoping to move forward with live episodes and is a good position with the fact so many NXT live nearby.

It is also believed WrestleMania 36 will be taped and then air on April 4 & 5, but the time and date are being kept a closely guarded secret so no spoilers leak.