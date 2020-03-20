Silas Young Issues Apology For Downplaying The Coronavirus Pandemic
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 20, 2020
ROH star Silas Young went on social media tonight to apologize to anyone that was offended by him downplaying the coronavirus pandemic.
"Part of being a man is being able to admit when you're wrong. I always try to downplay things or situations. perhaps I have done this with covid19. for anyone I may have offended I apologize."
A few days ago in a since deleted tweet he wrote
"We truly are a country of easily scared and even easier to convince group of people to give up our rights. New Jersey just passed a curfew until further notice. It's a form of the flu people. Grow up."
