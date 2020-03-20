Brian Pillman Jr Provides Update To Fans About Self Quarantine

Brian Pillman Jr who is a part of MLW admitted that he noticed he's had flu-like symptoms and is self-quarantining at home. Pillman talked more about his situation with WrestlingInc on an episode of The Wrestling Inc Daily podcast which will be released on Monday.

"It's tough, I'm not gonna lie. I've been isolating myself because I did have some flu-like symptoms going on prior to one of my biggest shows in Vegas for FSW that I had to cancel. I had gone to some great lengths to impress that promotion and get my foot in the door there. It just all got thrown away due to outbreak. I couldn't bring myself to get on a plane feeling ill. Even though I might not have it, the fact that I'd be putting other people at risk, I just couldn't do it."

With similar symptoms to those having the coronavirus, Pillman was asked if he plans on getting tested.

"I've called the doctor a couple of times and they were really busy and couldn't even get to me on the phone. I've decided to just stay home and isolate myself from other people. That's the safest option instead of going flooding the hospital and medical system. I'm a 26-year-old and I'm not sure how much they can do for me. I could have it. I could not have it. But at the end of the day the safest decision is to stay home and heal."

After four days in self isolation, he's feeling better. Pillman also said he never had a dry cough or any cough.