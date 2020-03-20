Joe Koff Reveals ROH Could Go Dark Beyond May If They Have To

ROH COO Joe Koff spoke about ROH having to possibly go dark beyond May if they must in an interview done by The Wrestling Inc Daily.

"I think we're on pause. I'm not sure it won't pick up that minute it changes. The guys are still there and we're encouraging fans to reach out and talk to them on social and for them to reach out to the fans."

Koff isn't as concerned with ROH being on pause at the moment because it's the whole world that is dealing and struggling with this virus. He then noted that the auto industry shut down because of COVID-19.

"Not having Supercard is big to us but it doesn't have the bigness of an auto industry shutting down or restaurants closing. I really hope all wrestlers take a cue from the entertainment world and use social media to fill some of the time. People need that contact and if we do our jobs properly, we stand a good chance to pick up where we left off," said Koff. "I don't expect people to run to arenas once we get the GO sign as people will naturally be nervous. But I do have faith in wrestling fans because we've always been a hardened and loyal community. I see our return maybe a little quicker than other industries but maybe that's Joe Koff the optimist."

He also revealed if they must, they'll delay events past May