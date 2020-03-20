WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Jim Ross Doesn't Like The Way The Media Has Been Covering The Coronavirus Pandemic
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 20, 2020
On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast JR was critical about how the media was handling the pandemic.
"I don't know if the media is doing us any favors screaming about it. It's important to be aware, you have to be smart, and I understand washing your hands and not touching your face, but man there's a lot of unanswered questions, we're in uncharted waters.
To me, it's kind of stupid. For a lot of people to project what's going to happen when they don't know all the information. We're talking about an unknown entity and an untraveled road and we're supposed to be able to navigate that through the media and I think that's wrong"
This pandemic has changed how many people have been living, and the pandemic has resulted in many scheduled events to be cancelled or postponed. Jim Ross revealed that he watched SmackDown which was held in an empty arena.
"I watched a little bit of Smackdown last week from the WWE Performance Center and that's an interesting thing. I've done wrestling T.V. shows back in the day with 20 people in them, T.V. studio type things. We taped them in a barn one time for a while in Tulsa at the Fairgrounds and then you'd have the studio audience of maybe two rows of people."