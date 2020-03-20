Charles Robinson Reveals An Edict Vince McMahon Gave All Referees

WWE referee Charles Robinson was on Sean Mooneys Prime Time podcast and revealed a new edict issued to referees by Vince McMahon. This is according to The Wrestling Observer.

Vince told WWE referees that if wrestlers aren't paying attention to the 10 count while outside of the ring, then they are to be counted out.

It appears that Vince isn't worried about the planned finish of a match being changed due to a count, which has been hinted at in the past when referees were told to call the matches as a shoot.

Robinson stated that one of the things referees often have to do is hold up their counts after 8 because they realize the wrestlers won't make it back in the ring by 10. This results in refs having to stall the count, so that the performer can make it back in. This is sometimes made obvious to the viewer at home and in the arena.