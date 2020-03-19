WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Reportedly To Pre Tape Multiple Shows Over The Next Several Weeks
Posted By: Dustin Frisch on Mar 19, 2020
As you obviously know, the world is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Due to this fact, WWE and other pro wrestling companies are having to cancel/postpone events, and even outright hold them in empty arenas.
POST Wrestling is reporting the next few weeks of WWE programming building to WrestleMania will be pre taped in advance starting tomorrow. Similar rumors from sources from other wrestling sites have stated this, and we have yet to receive actual confirmation from WWE themselves.
The coronavirus outbreak has caused almost every major sports and entertainment organization to shut down in an effort by not allowing large groups of people to spread it to each other by gathering in close proximity.
WrestleVotes, who has insider sources and has been correct about things in the past has stated the rumor is true. He said that it's for a week straight, and not "a few weeks" straight.
The rumor regarding WWE taping shows everyday for a week straight starting tomorrow is very much true. Goes to show you, much like AEW, they are unsure how long they’ll be able to do this. WWE is trying to get as much in as possible it seems.
