AEW Dynamite Viewership Up Significantly Against WWE NXT This Week
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 19, 2020
AEW Dynamite on TNT this Wednesday drew 932,000 viewers for their 2-hour broadcast that took place in as Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The event featured no live audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Over on USA Network, NXT drew a record-low 542,000 viewers. WWE took the decision not to air any live matches.
AEW finished 20th for the night and NXT finished 81st.
