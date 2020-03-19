Matt Hardy Comments On Making His Debut With AEW

Thanks for making my new shirts the top selling @AEWrestling merch today at https://t.co/d7XsizG7GK - Welcome to ALL DELETE WRESTLING! pic.twitter.com/cWnGdYF6Oi

“Thank you,” Matt replied. “I am very honored & proud to join [AEW], a company that takes great pride in listening & respecting their loyal audience. Excited to CHANGE THE WORLD with you.”

Hardy will join Team Elite as the replacement for Nick Jackson at Blood and Guts.

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT, Matt Hardy made his debut with the company.

» More News From This Feed

Possible Match Order For WWE WrestleMania 36 On April 4 & 5

The following is believed to be the line-up for WrestleMania 36 which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on April 4 and 5, 2020. It is possible the lineups will get added to or [...] Mar 19 - The following is believed to be the line-up for WrestleMania 36 which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on April 4 and 5, 2020. It is possible the lineups will get added to or [...]

Lita Comments On WWE Not Doing Another Woman's Evolution PPV

On the most recent Women’s Wrestling Weekly podcast, Lita discussed a number of hot topics, including WWE not doing another Evolution pay-per-view or Mae Young Classic, the Mount Rushmore of fem[...] Mar 19 - On the most recent Women’s Wrestling Weekly podcast, Lita discussed a number of hot topics, including WWE not doing another Evolution pay-per-view or Mae Young Classic, the Mount Rushmore of fem[...]

WWE Backstage 'Watch With' Special Airing Tonight On YouTube

WWE Backstage is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced FOX to suspended studio shows, but WWE has plans for a special YouTube show later tonight. FOX Sports announced that Renee Youn[...] Mar 19 - WWE Backstage is on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic which forced FOX to suspended studio shows, but WWE has plans for a special YouTube show later tonight. FOX Sports announced that Renee Youn[...]

New Trailer Released For “You Cannot Kill David Arquette” Documentary

A new trailer for the David Arquette documentary 'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' was released today. The film features Arquette’s journey on the pro-wrestling independent circuit, as he attemp[...] Mar 19 - A new trailer for the David Arquette documentary 'You Cannot Kill David Arquette' was released today. The film features Arquette’s journey on the pro-wrestling independent circuit, as he attemp[...]

Matt Hardy Comments On Making His Debut With AEW

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT, Matt Hardy made his debut with the company. Hardy will join Team Elite as the replacement for Nick Jackson [...] Mar 19 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place on TNT, Matt Hardy made his debut with the company. Hardy will join Team Elite as the replacement for Nick Jackson [...]

WWE Superstars Want WrestleMania 36 Postponed?

As previously reported, WWE WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has lead to WWE announcing the pay-per-view will now take place [...] Mar 19 - As previously reported, WWE WrestleMania 36 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. It has lead to WWE announcing the pay-per-view will now take place [...]

Update On AEW Deciding On Brodie Lee As 'The Exalted One'

As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Brodie Lee made his debut with the company. He revealed himself to be The Exalted One and then went on to attack SCU. According to PWInsider, AEW had[...] Mar 19 - As seen on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite on TNT, Brodie Lee made his debut with the company. He revealed himself to be The Exalted One and then went on to attack SCU. According to PWInsider, AEW had[...]

Randy Orton Not Happy With New WrestleMania 36 Graphic

It appears Orton is not happy about the new WrestleMania graphic put out by the company. He posted on Instagram, “Well ain’t that some bulls–t. #letmecounttheways” As [...] Mar 19 - It appears Orton is not happy about the new WrestleMania graphic put out by the company. He posted on Instagram, “Well ain’t that some bulls–t. #letmecounttheways” As [...]

John Cena Surprises Vietnam Veteran By Paying For His Groceries

WWE Superstar John Cena has maintained his stance as wrestling's ultimate good-guy, by paying for the groceries of a war veteran. Cena, 42, was the subject of a Reddit post by Stefanie Phillips[...] Mar 19 - WWE Superstar John Cena has maintained his stance as wrestling's ultimate good-guy, by paying for the groceries of a war veteran. Cena, 42, was the subject of a Reddit post by Stefanie Phillips[...]

WWE Re-Schedules Madison Square Garden Supershow Live Event For June

The WWE Supershow Live Event, which was supposed to be taking place this weekend inside Madison Square Garden, will now take place on June 27. The show was originally planned to take place this[...] Mar 19 - The WWE Supershow Live Event, which was supposed to be taking place this weekend inside Madison Square Garden, will now take place on June 27. The show was originally planned to take place this[...]

Tony Khan Made Call To Have Talent Say "Next Dynamite" Due To The Coronavirus Situation

You may have noticed that AEW said “next Dynamite” instead of “next week”. This was due to a call from Tony Khan. It was said that they don’t want to be too sure that any[...] Mar 19 - You may have noticed that AEW said “next Dynamite” instead of “next week”. This was due to a call from Tony Khan. It was said that they don’t want to be too sure that any[...]

AEW Dynamite Receives High Praise For Empty Arena Show

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT is receiving high praise on social media for their live 2-hour broadcast from Jacksonville, FL. The show was forced to relocate to Daily's Place's in Jacksonville due to[...] Mar 18 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT is receiving high praise on social media for their live 2-hour broadcast from Jacksonville, FL. The show was forced to relocate to Daily's Place's in Jacksonville due to[...]

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy Makes AEW Dynamite Debut

Former WWE Superstar and free agent Matt Hardy made a shock debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. The Broken One appeared at the end of the AEW Dynamite broadcast wh[...] Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar and free agent Matt Hardy made a shock debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. The Broken One appeared at the end of the AEW Dynamite broadcast wh[...]

More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced new matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Jurassic Express’s Luchasaurus will take on Wardlow in a Lumberjack match. The Best Friends will take on the Lucha Bros[...] Mar 18 - AEW has announced new matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Jurassic Express’s Luchasaurus will take on Wardlow in a Lumberjack match. The Best Friends will take on the Lucha Bros[...]

The Exalted One Revealed On Tonight's AEW Dynamite (Spoiler)

Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper was revealed as the leader of AEW's Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Harper will be going by his former ring name Brodie Lee. It all went down when The Dark Orde[...] Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper was revealed as the leader of AEW's Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Harper will be going by his former ring name Brodie Lee. It all went down when The Dark Orde[...]

Parking Lot Brawl Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite tonight broadcast live from Daily’s Place. During the show, a new match was set for next week's episode. The Best Friends were defeated by Lucha Bros and following the match, Taylo[...] Mar 18 - AEW Dynamite tonight broadcast live from Daily’s Place. During the show, a new match was set for next week's episode. The Best Friends were defeated by Lucha Bros and following the match, Taylo[...]

WWE WrestleMania 36 To Be Held Over Two Nights

WWE issued the following statement revealing that WrestleMania 36 will be now be held over two nights on April 4 & 5 from the WWE Performance Center. Below is the official statement: WRESTLEMA[...] Mar 18 - WWE issued the following statement revealing that WrestleMania 36 will be now be held over two nights on April 4 & 5 from the WWE Performance Center. Below is the official statement: WRESTLEMA[...]

Daniel Bryan Says "I Think I’m Done Being A Full Time Wrestler"

WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan provided an update on his in-ring WWE career when he appeared on The Bellas podcast in which he talked about the upcoming birth of his second child and how it will impact hi[...] Mar 18 - WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan provided an update on his in-ring WWE career when he appeared on The Bellas podcast in which he talked about the upcoming birth of his second child and how it will impact hi[...]

AEW Not Planning To Tape Additional Content At Tonight’s Dynamite

In an update on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, PWInsider is reporting that AEW is not planning to tape additional content tonight in Jacksonville beyond AEW Dynamite and Dark. The company wants to ke[...] Mar 18 - In an update on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, PWInsider is reporting that AEW is not planning to tape additional content tonight in Jacksonville beyond AEW Dynamite and Dark. The company wants to ke[...]

WWE Statement On Talent and Staff Being Tested For Coronavirus

WWE has revealed in a statement that they are testing their talent and staff for coronavirus. The statement was issued to Sports Illustrated confirming that all company talent and staff are required t[...] Mar 18 - WWE has revealed in a statement that they are testing their talent and staff for coronavirus. The statement was issued to Sports Illustrated confirming that all company talent and staff are required t[...]

Brandi Rhodes Will Be The Ring Announcer For Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT will feel very different due to the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted production. The event will take place at Daily’s Place in front of no fans and today we[...] Mar 18 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT will feel very different due to the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted production. The event will take place at Daily’s Place in front of no fans and today we[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of AEW Dynamite On TNT

Tonight’s episode of Dynamite has been moved to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic and will have no live audience. The following matches will take plac[...] Mar 18 - Tonight’s episode of Dynamite has been moved to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic and will have no live audience. The following matches will take plac[...]

What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network

Tonight’s WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center on USA Network will be hosted by Triple H and Tom Phillips. There will be no live audience. The 2-hour broadcast will feature “elements r[...] Mar 18 - Tonight’s WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center on USA Network will be hosted by Triple H and Tom Phillips. There will be no live audience. The 2-hour broadcast will feature “elements r[...]

Impact Wrestling Uses WWE Footage For Ken Shamrock's Hall Of Fame Video

Impact Wrestling posted a video for Ken Shamrock’s Impact Hall Of Fame induction. The video includes some footage of Shamrock’s time in WWE, including his matches with The Rock, X-Pac and[...] Mar 18 - Impact Wrestling posted a video for Ken Shamrock’s Impact Hall Of Fame induction. The video includes some footage of Shamrock’s time in WWE, including his matches with The Rock, X-Pac and[...]