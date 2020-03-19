John Cena Surprises Vietnam Veteran By Paying For His Groceries

WWE Superstar John Cena has maintained his stance as wrestling's ultimate good-guy, by paying for the groceries of a war veteran.

Cena, 42, was the subject of a Reddit post by Stefanie Phillips, who revealed the 16-time World Champion's act of kindness to her father, Lou 'Bud' Phillips:

“My dad was behind him in the checkout line. They were chatting and John thanked my dad for his service [after] seeing his SeaBees hat. John secretly paid for all of his groceries. My dad didn’t even know until he was being checked out and the cashier said, ‘John paid for your groceries.’ The bill was around $100. My dad is a retired Vietnam veteran [and] a widow. We lost my mom five years ago unexpectedly [after] they were married almost 50 years. So, as you can imagine, not too much these days make him smile as big as he did in that picture. That’s what so special about this moment. A simple act of kindness brightened his day. Along with his family seeing that smile on his face! He’s a stay-home, cook-from-scratch kind of guy. He loves to cook. So, going to the grocery store to gather ingredients is his get-outta-the-house event these days.”

Cena is known for his various charitable deeds, and has granted over 600 wishes for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the most of any single individual.

He will face 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, which will air from the WWE Performance Center on April 4-5.