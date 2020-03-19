WWE Re-Schedules Madison Square Garden Supershow Live Event For June

The WWE Supershow Live Event, which was supposed to be taking place this weekend inside Madison Square Garden, will now take place on June 27.

The show was originally planned to take place this Sunday, March 22, but has been moved in response to the Coronavirus and advice from the CDC to avoid large public gatherings.

The following statement can be found on the Madison Square Garden website:

"The WWE live event scheduled for this Sunday, March 22 at Madison Square Garden has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, June 27. All original tickets will be honored for that event."

The Live Event was supposed to be part of the road to WrestleMania, and was going to feature an appearance by D-Generation X, as well as NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defending her title against Bianca Belair.

This move is just the latest big change for WWE, as they have been forced to move WrestleMania 36 to their Performance Center without a live crowd, and host the show over two days on April 4-5.