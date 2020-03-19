Tony Khan Made Call To Have Talent Say "Next Dynamite" Due To The Coronavirus Situation

You may have noticed that AEW said “next Dynamite” instead of “next week”. This was due to a call from Tony Khan. It was said that they don’t want to be too sure that anything is going to happen during such a time of uncertainty due to the coronavirus.

"Tony Khan on down [in AEW] are taking the stance that no one should be taking anything for granted during these tumultuous times and they did not want to come across as if anything was guaranteed."

One source according to PWInsider noted that they will “not be so arrogant to assume” that we'll be seeing AEW Dynamite next week, or even being permitted to film next week due to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

PWInsider added this to their article.

"If AEW can broadcast live next Wednesday, everything that was announced tonight will take place as listed. If something unforeseen happens (and after the last seven days, unforeseen appears to be the way of the world), AEW will pick up where they left off as soon as they are allowed to do so."

It should be noted that AEW reportedly already have the next episode mapped out with Matt Hardy joining Team Elite as they build towards the Blood and Guts match.