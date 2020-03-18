AEW Dynamite Receives High Praise For Empty Arena Show

Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT is receiving high praise on social media for their live 2-hour broadcast from Jacksonville, FL.

The show was forced to relocate to Daily's Place's in Jacksonville due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event featured no live audience, but the company did all they could to make it feel less awkward to watch by having talent sit ringside throughout the show.

Those are ringside included, Colt Cabana, Lance Archer, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Joey Janela, Christopher Daniels, and others.

The company also put the stage close to the ring and used focused camera angles to capture all the in-ring action, without showing too much of the empty arena which was left unlit.

Over on USA Network for WWE NXT, they opted to continue running from the Performance Center in Orlando. The show tonight featured throwback footage and pre-recorded interviews with some live segments.

Dynamite also featured two big surprises, which you can read here and here, (spoilers).