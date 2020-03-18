AEW Dynamite Receives High Praise For Empty Arena Show
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 18, 2020
Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT is receiving high praise on social media for their live 2-hour broadcast from Jacksonville, FL.
The show was forced to relocate to Daily's Place's in Jacksonville due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event featured no live audience, but the company did all they could to make it feel less awkward to watch by having talent sit ringside throughout the show.
Those are ringside included, Colt Cabana, Lance Archer, Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Joey Janela, Christopher Daniels, and others.
The company also put the stage close to the ring and used focused camera angles to capture all the in-ring action, without showing too much of the empty arena which was left unlit.
Over on USA Network for WWE NXT, they opted to continue running from the Performance Center in Orlando. The show tonight featured throwback footage and pre-recorded interviews with some live segments.
Dynamite also featured two big surprises, which you can read
here and here, (spoilers).
https://wrestlr.me/62231/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT is receiving high praise on social media for their live 2-hour broadcast from Jacksonville, FL. The show was forced to [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar and free agent Matt Hardy made a shock debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. The Broken One ap[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - AEW has announced new matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Jurassic Express’s Luchasaurus will take on Wardlow in a Lumberjack ma[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper was revealed as the leader of AEW's Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Harper will be going by his former ring nam[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - AEW Dynamite tonight broadcast live from Daily’s Place. During the show, a new match was set for next week's episode. The Best Friends were def[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE issued the following statement revealing that WrestleMania 36 will be now be held over two nights on April 4 & 5 from the WWE Performance Cent[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan provided an update on his in-ring WWE career when he appeared on The Bellas podcast in which he talked about the upcoming b[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - In an update on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, PWInsider is reporting that AEW is not planning to tape additional content tonight in Jacksonville beyo[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has revealed in a statement that they are testing their talent and staff for coronavirus. The statement was issued to Sports Illustrated confirmin[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT will feel very different due to the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted production. The event will take place at Da[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight’s episode of Dynamite has been moved to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic and will have no li[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight’s WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center on USA Network will be hosted by Triple H and Tom Phillips. There will be no live audience. T[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Impact Wrestling posted a video for Ken Shamrock’s Impact Hall Of Fame induction. The video includes some footage of Shamrock’s time in W[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Sasha Banks posted following regarding Wrestlemania 36 being moved to the Performance Center on her Instagram account: ”It honestly hurts to [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio has claimed he is close to returning to WWE, but that may not be the case, according to sources. Earl[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler has said that the WWE piping in crowd noise for WrestleMania wouldn't work. Lawler, 70, has appeared [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE World Champion CM Punk has named just a handful of Superstars that he would still like to wrestle against. Punk, who last competed i[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 459 kicked off with a surprise win for Jordan Clearwater over Zicky Dice! Halston Boddy announced a rep[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - Despite the hugely challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE audience has stuck by the flagship broadcast Monday Night Raw. &nbs[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - As reported yesterday, WrestleCon was forced to cancel their convention which was set to take place during WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay due to the cor[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - This week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network will feature no live matches when it broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Dave [...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - Ring of Honor has cancelled all of their live events through May 31 due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. ROH’s statement: Dear ROH Fami[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - WWE Doctors are reportedly monitoring Roman Reigns for coronavirus because he has a weakened immune system due to CML leukemia. Reigns would be consid[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - It seems like whenever Brock Lesnar is backstage at a major WWE event, something kicks off, earning him a beast-like reputation backstage as well as i[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - Scott Steiner was in attendance at the NEW ERA Wrestling event in Alabama on Saturday night. He cut a promo for the audience and signed some autograph[...]