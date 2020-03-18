WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 

More Matches Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 18, 2020

AEW has announced new matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite.

Jurassic Express’s Luchasaurus will take on Wardlow in a Lumberjack match.

The Best Friends will take on the Lucha Bros again in a Parking Lot Brawl. 

This will be in addition to the already announced, Blood & Guts cage match between The Elite and The Inner Circle. This was originally set to take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey, but was forced to reschedule due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tags: #aew #aewdynamite
