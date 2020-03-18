The Exalted One Revealed On Tonight's AEW Dynamite (Spoiler)

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper was revealed as the leader of AEW's Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Harper will be going by his former ring name Brodie Lee.

It all went down when The Dark Order, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson came to the ring, Uno said that tonight eyes will open and everyone will see what Evil Uno sees.

Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian (SCU) came out and told Evil Uno to stop running his mouth and said there is no Exalted One.

Then a video backstage staged with a hooded figure revealing he is the Exalted One. He said that the Dark Order does what they want when they want it - If they want something they take it.

He revealed himself to be Brodie Lee!