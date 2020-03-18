WWE WrestleMania 36 To Be Held Over Two Nights

As previously announced, only essential personnel will be on the closed set during the production of WrestleMania.

The two-night pop culture extravaganza will be hosted by three-time Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski. Tune in to SmackDown this Friday at 8 pm ET on FOX to see what Gronk has in store for WrestleMania.

STAMFORD, Conn. – March 18, 2020 – WrestleMania, for the first time ever, will be held as a two-night event streaming on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and available on pay-per-view.

WRESTLEMANIA® TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT

Below is the official statement:

WWE issued the following statement revealing that WrestleMania 36 will be now be held over two nights on April 4 & 5 from the WWE Performance Center.

