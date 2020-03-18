What's Planned For Tonight's Episode of WWE NXT on USA Network
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 18, 2020
Tonight’s WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center on USA Network will be hosted by Triple H and Tom Phillips. There will be no live audience.
The 2-hour broadcast will feature “elements ranging from in-depth character profiles and story breakdowns as well as never-before-seen interviews and content.”
Dave Meltzer recently revealed on Twitter that there will be a "modified format" from and there will be no live matches tonight.
https://wrestlr.me/62220/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT is receiving high praise on social media for their live 2-hour broadcast from Jacksonville, FL. The show was forced to [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar and free agent Matt Hardy made a shock debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. The Broken One ap[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - AEW has announced new matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. Jurassic Express’s Luchasaurus will take on Wardlow in a Lumberjack ma[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper was revealed as the leader of AEW's Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Harper will be going by his former ring nam[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - AEW Dynamite tonight broadcast live from Daily’s Place. During the show, a new match was set for next week's episode. The Best Friends were def[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE issued the following statement revealing that WrestleMania 36 will be now be held over two nights on April 4 & 5 from the WWE Performance Cent[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan provided an update on his in-ring WWE career when he appeared on The Bellas podcast in which he talked about the upcoming b[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - In an update on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT, PWInsider is reporting that AEW is not planning to tape additional content tonight in Jacksonville beyo[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE has revealed in a statement that they are testing their talent and staff for coronavirus. The statement was issued to Sports Illustrated confirmin[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight's AEW Dynamite on TNT will feel very different due to the coronavirus pandemic which has impacted production. The event will take place at Da[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight’s episode of Dynamite has been moved to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida due to the coronavirus pandemic and will have no li[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Tonight’s WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center on USA Network will be hosted by Triple H and Tom Phillips. There will be no live audience. T[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Impact Wrestling posted a video for Ken Shamrock’s Impact Hall Of Fame induction. The video includes some footage of Shamrock’s time in W[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Sasha Banks posted following regarding Wrestlemania 36 being moved to the Performance Center on her Instagram account: ”It honestly hurts to [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio has claimed he is close to returning to WWE, but that may not be the case, according to sources. Earl[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - WWE Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler has said that the WWE piping in crowd noise for WrestleMania wouldn't work. Lawler, 70, has appeared [...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Former WWE World Champion CM Punk has named just a handful of Superstars that he would still like to wrestle against. Punk, who last competed i[...]
Mar 18
Mar 18 - Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 459 kicked off with a surprise win for Jordan Clearwater over Zicky Dice! Halston Boddy announced a rep[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - Despite the hugely challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE audience has stuck by the flagship broadcast Monday Night Raw. &nbs[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - As reported yesterday, WrestleCon was forced to cancel their convention which was set to take place during WrestleMania 36 in Tampa Bay due to the cor[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - This week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network will feature no live matches when it broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Dave [...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - Ring of Honor has cancelled all of their live events through May 31 due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic. ROH’s statement: Dear ROH Fami[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - WWE Doctors are reportedly monitoring Roman Reigns for coronavirus because he has a weakened immune system due to CML leukemia. Reigns would be consid[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - It seems like whenever Brock Lesnar is backstage at a major WWE event, something kicks off, earning him a beast-like reputation backstage as well as i[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - Scott Steiner was in attendance at the NEW ERA Wrestling event in Alabama on Saturday night. He cut a promo for the audience and signed some autograph[...]