Conflicting Reports Emerge On Alberto Del Rio's Alleged Return To WWE

Former WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio has claimed he is close to returning to WWE, but that may not be the case, according to sources.

Earlier this month, Del Rio commented that he would soon be back in the company, saying:

"We have been in communication. We have rebuilt the bridge. On their part, they were wrong on some decisions and I also did some things wrong on my part. I am hoping that we can reach an agreement sometime this year or by the middle of this year I’ll be back there.”

However, TalkSport's Alex McCarthy has disputed Del Rio's claims, reporting that no-one in WWE, especially COO Triple H, has been in contact with the former Royal Rumble winner.

I’m told he absolutely didn’t reach out to Del Rio for what that’s worth. Nor did anyone. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) March 18, 2020

After debuting on WWE TV in 2010, Del Rio won the 2011 40-Man Royal Rumble, as well as four World Championships, before his departure in 2016.