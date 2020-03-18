CM Punk Names Wrestlers He Would Return To The Ring For

Former WWE World Champion CM Punk has named just a handful of Superstars that he would still like to wrestle against.

Punk, who last competed in WWE at the 2014 Royal Rumble, returned to WWE programming in late 2019 as a special correspondent for Backstage.

Speaking on the Swing and Mrs. Podcast, Punk said that a mixture of former opponents and those he's never faced before are on the list of stars he wants to face.

As far as people that I’ve worked with before, if there was a clean slate, if the money was right, I think a guy like Daniel Bryan, I would go, ‘I would listen to your idea.’ If you said John Cena, I’d probably listen to your idea. Rey Mysterio, I would listen to your idea. For people I haven’t ever wrestled before, I think Will Ospreay, I would listen to your idea. There’s a lot of moving parts. I’m busy doing other stuff and nobody has found the right combination of ways to approach me. It’s not all up to me, ladies and gentlemen, it’s up to the people who actually run the company.

Punk has also commented that WWE is "begging" for him to return to the ring.