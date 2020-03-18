CWFH Episode 459 Results with Loser Leaves Town Match

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 459 kicked off with a surprise win for Jordan Clearwater over Zicky Dice!

Halston Boddy announced a replacement for Heather Monroe in the third match of the Best Of Seven Series against Lacey Ryan vs Vipress But... After a hard fight, Lacey Ryan defeated Vipress!

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood Episode 459 Vipress made her debut in Hollywood against Lacey Ryan! How do you rate her debut?

Jon Roberts interviewed PP3Cup Anthony Idol who hyped his PP3 Cup Final Match against Ray Rosas!

In the Main Event VERMIN, Yuma & Kevin Martenson challenged Wolf Zaddies to a Loser Leaves Town Match! The Wolf Zaddies accepted and defeated VERMIN! Championship Wrestling from Hollywood is VERMIN free!

A special message from David Marquez

Yuma has been with me for over a decade. He worked his way up from Ring Crew to Executive Producer. Today was his last day on the job. His contributions are countless and appreciated. The door is always open. I love you.

