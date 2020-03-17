WWE Raw Viewership Up Significantly With No Live Audience

Despite the hugely challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE audience has stuck by the flagship broadcast Monday Night Raw.

Monday's WWE Raw which was held from the Performance Center featured a replay of the men's 2020 Royal Rumble match, the return of Edge, Undertaker, and Steve Austin.

The show pulled in 2.335 million viewers this week. That is up significantly on last week's episode which fell to an average of 2.163 viewers.

WWE is set to produce on weekly WWE television from the Performance Center for the foreseeable.