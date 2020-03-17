WWE NXT Will Feature No Live Matches This Week
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 17, 2020
This week’s episode of NXT on the USA Network will feature no live matches when it broadcasts from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.
Dave Meltzer revealed there are no plans for live matches. Instead, the company has plans for interviews, personality profiles, and old footage to be aired in a studio setting.
NXT, of course, will be going up against AEW Dynamite on TNT which will be AEW's first show with no live audience. It will be interesting to see how ratings fare this week.
