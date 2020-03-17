WWE Medical Team Reportedly Monitoring Roman Reigns For Coronavirus

WWE Doctors are reportedly monitoring Roman Reigns for coronavirus because he has a weakened immune system due to CML leukemia. Reigns would be considered a high risk as he is unable to fight off infection as well as others.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer revealed:

"They have doctors who are going to monitor Roman Reigns, but he’s got a weakened immune system to a degree because the CML leukemia is in him for life.

He beat it. It may not come back, it may come back. CML is one of those things that can come back and you know, likely will and he’ll likely go through the same scenario that he did.

It’s one of those things that’s in you and it can come back. That’s one of the things that’s not really good as far as risk goes."