Paige Reveals What Brock Lesnar Is Really Like Backstage
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 17, 2020
It seems like whenever Brock Lesnar is backstage at a major WWE event, something kicks off, earning him a beast-like reputation backstage as well as in the ring. Is it all an act or is he really that scary to be around backstage?
WWE Superstar Paige revealed in a recent interview with Inside The Ropes what her experience of Lesnar is like backstage.
She said:
"He’s scary, he is definitely scary when you first meet him. He’s an intimidating man for sure, like massive.
Once you get to know him he’s also very sweet. If I wanted advice too from him, I could go to him and he would be like, ‘Sure I’ll give it to you’, you know.
He’s really wonderful too."
