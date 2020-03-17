Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

WWE Medical Team Reportedly Monitoring Roman Reigns For Coronavirus

WWE Doctors are reportedly monitoring Roman Reigns for coronavirus because he has a weakened immune system due to CML leukemia. Reigns would be consid[...] Mar 17 - WWE Doctors are reportedly monitoring Roman Reigns for coronavirus because he has a weakened immune system due to CML leukemia. Reigns would be consid[...]

Paige Reveals What Brock Lesnar Is Really Like Backstage

It seems like whenever Brock Lesnar is backstage at a major WWE event, something kicks off, earning him a beast-like reputation backstage as well as i[...] Mar 17 - It seems like whenever Brock Lesnar is backstage at a major WWE event, something kicks off, earning him a beast-like reputation backstage as well as i[...]

Scott Steiner Attends NEW ERA Wrestling Event Following Recent Hospitalization

Scott Steiner was in attendance at the NEW ERA Wrestling event in Alabama on Saturday night. He cut a promo for the audience and signed some autograph[...] Mar 17 - Scott Steiner was in attendance at the NEW ERA Wrestling event in Alabama on Saturday night. He cut a promo for the audience and signed some autograph[...]

WWE Twitter Posts Cryptic Upside Down Message, Profile Hacked?

The official WWE Twitter today posted a cryptic upside-down tweet in a strange font. The tweet read, "pɹɐǝH ǝq llᴉM ɥʇnɹ┴ ǝɥ┴", which [...] Mar 17 - The official WWE Twitter today posted a cryptic upside-down tweet in a strange font. The tweet read, "pɹɐǝH ǝq llᴉM ɥʇnɹ┴ ǝɥ┴", which [...]

Why Vince McMahon Decided On WWE Performance Center For WrestleMania 36

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently discussed Vince McMahon's thinking behind moving Wrestlemania 36 to the Performance Center. "At first w[...] Mar 17 - Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently discussed Vince McMahon's thinking behind moving Wrestlemania 36 to the Performance Center. "At first w[...]

WWE Raw Returning To The Performance Center Next Week

Next week's WWE Raw will air live from the WWE Performance Center on USA Network. There will be no live audience in attendance. The Dickies Arena in [...] Mar 17 - Next week's WWE Raw will air live from the WWE Performance Center on USA Network. There will be no live audience in attendance. The Dickies Arena in [...]

Jerry Lawler Believes WWE Is A 'Good Diversion' During Bad Times

Jerry Lawler was interviewed by ABC affiliate in Memphis about Monday night’s Raw emanating from the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavir[...] Mar 17 - Jerry Lawler was interviewed by ABC affiliate in Memphis about Monday night’s Raw emanating from the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavir[...]

NJPW Statement On Cancellation Of Lion’s Break Project 3

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the Lion’s Break Project 3 event that was scheduled for WrestleMania 3[...] Mar 17 - New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the Lion’s Break Project 3 event that was scheduled for WrestleMania 3[...]

All AAA Events Are Off Until Further Notice

AAA has released a statement revealing that all upcoming events are canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out th[...] Mar 17 - AAA has released a statement revealing that all upcoming events are canceled until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out th[...]

New Trailer For Vice’s "Dark Side of the Ring" Focused On Chris Benoit

Vice has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Dark Side of the Ring" episodes which focus on Chris Benoit’s murder-suicide involving his wif[...] Mar 17 - Vice has released a new trailer for the upcoming "Dark Side of the Ring" episodes which focus on Chris Benoit’s murder-suicide involving his wif[...]

A Rumored Match For WWE WrestleMania 36 Possibly Nixed

Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE had a comedy spot/match planned for WrestleMania 36. The company had planned for a mixed [...] Mar 17 - Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE had a comedy spot/match planned for WrestleMania 36. The company had planned for a mixed [...]

How To Get A Refund On WWE WrestleMania 36 Tickets

The City of Tampa has released details on how fans can go about getting a full refund on their WrestleMania tickets. - Ticketmaster.com will st[...] Mar 17 - The City of Tampa has released details on how fans can go about getting a full refund on their WrestleMania tickets. - Ticketmaster.com will st[...]

Tampa Bay Issues Statement On Cancellation Of WrestleMania 36

The Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee issued the following regarding the cancellation of WrestleMania in the city: "Our community has wait[...] Mar 17 - The Tampa Bay Local Organizing Committee issued the following regarding the cancellation of WrestleMania in the city: "Our community has wait[...]

NXT TakeOver Cancelled, WWE Hall Of Fame Taking Place During SummerSlam?

In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, we know Mania itself will be taking place in the WWE Performance Center this year due to the coronavirus pandemi[...] Mar 17 - In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, we know Mania itself will be taking place in the WWE Performance Center this year due to the coronavirus pandemi[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces that TNA: There's No Place Like Home Has Been Canceled

IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced that the upcoming TNA: There's No Place Like Home event has been officially canceled. Refunds wil[...] Mar 17 - IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced that the upcoming TNA: There's No Place Like Home event has been officially canceled. Refunds wil[...]

WATCH: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Returns to Raw for 3:16 Day, Bonus Off-Air Footage

WWE uploaded the following videos on their official YouTube channel from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to Monday Night Raw[...] Mar 17 - WWE uploaded the following videos on their official YouTube channel from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to Monday Night Raw[...]

A Statement From WrestlingNewsSource.com On The Coronavirus Pandemic

We put this statement out the other night but give all the news concerning WrestleMania today, we thought it would be right to release it again, with [...] Mar 17 - We put this statement out the other night but give all the news concerning WrestleMania today, we thought it would be right to release it again, with [...]

Updated Card For WrestleMania 36 Following Monday's WWE Raw

As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Kevin Owens has answered the challenge of the Monday Night Messiah, and will at WrestleMania 36 go up against Seth Rollin[...] Mar 16 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Kevin Owens has answered the challenge of the Monday Night Messiah, and will at WrestleMania 36 go up against Seth Rollin[...]

Did You Notice The Undertaker's New Look On Monday's WWE Raw?

For those that caught Monday's WWE Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, The Undertaker was sporting a new more relaxed look. The Und[...] Mar 16 - For those that caught Monday's WWE Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, The Undertaker was sporting a new more relaxed look. The Und[...]

WrestleCon 2020 Has Been Officially Canceled

Following the news that WWE has canceled WrestleMania in Tampa Bay and moved it to the Performance Center, WrestleCon has announced that its annual co[...] Mar 16 - Following the news that WWE has canceled WrestleMania in Tampa Bay and moved it to the Performance Center, WrestleCon has announced that its annual co[...]

Update: WWE's Contingency Plans For NXT TakeOver & 2020 WWE Hall Of Fame

In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, WWE French announcer Pat Laprade has posted rumors on WWE’s plans for NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fam[...] Mar 16 - In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, WWE French announcer Pat Laprade has posted rumors on WWE’s plans for NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fam[...]

Kevin Owens Issues a Challenge to Seth Rollins for WrestleMania

On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens issued a WrestleMania challenge to "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. [...] Mar 16 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens issued a WrestleMania challenge to "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. [...]

Lesnar, Orton and McIntyre All Announced for Next Week's Raw

It's been announced that next week's Monday Night Raw will feature "The Viper" Randy Orton, 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McInty[...] Mar 16 - It's been announced that next week's Monday Night Raw will feature "The Viper" Randy Orton, 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McInty[...]

WATCH: Becky Lynch Addresses Shayna Baszler on Raw

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch delivered a message to her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Nig[...] Mar 16 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch delivered a message to her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Nig[...]