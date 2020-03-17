Why Vince McMahon Decided On WWE Performance Center For WrestleMania 36

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer recently discussed Vince McMahon's thinking behind moving Wrestlemania 36 to the Performance Center.

"At first when we got the message that WrestleMania was going to be held at the Performance Center in front of no fans on April 5. I thought "Oh my God, has Vince lost his mind? Is he so stubborn?" I could not come up with a... You know your talking about giving up $15 million gate, $2 million in merch. Probably other money for other things. It's like yes you couldn't do it in April. You couldn't. It's impossible. So do it in a couple months. The sobering reality of the situation is, who the hell knows?

I asked, why would you do this? You got all these fans who will come. I mean you know many of them won't be able to come, but many will. Maybe you won't have 55,000/60,000 people. Maybe you'll have 40,000 people. You know in a couple months maybe some people are going to be out of work and they're not going to be able afford it. There's all kinds of different scenarios, but it's still the best of a bad situation. And I was told that he could not confidently say that at any time that they could do this. And it was kind of put to me like "what if there's no shows until November? What do you do?" So he just wanted to get this out of the way, now it's gonna be a totally different WrestleMania. Now this is the the other scary part of WrestleMania is that if you watched Raw tonight, which I'm sure many of you did, there was about four minutes of new wrestling in the show maybe three minutes. There was one match, it was broken up by a commercial. They felt that from the Smackdown show that this empty arena match stuff doesn't work."