NJPW Statement On Cancellation Of Lion’s Break Project 3
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 17, 2020
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued a statement announcing the cancellation of the Lion’s Break Project 3 event that was scheduled for WrestleMania 36 weekend.
"Lion’s Break Project 3, which had been scheduled to take place as part of WrestleCon in Tampa, Florida on April 2, has been cancelled.
In response to the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak in the USA, the decision was made on Monday March 16 local time for WrestleCon to be cancelled, and with it, NJPW’s participation, including Lion’s Break.
We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Lion’s Break Project 3, and appreciate your understanding, as organizers do their best to protect public safety.
Refunds will be issued to ticket holders in the coming days; the procedure will be detailed here on NJPW1972.com, as well as Wrestlecon’s own official website.
Thank you for your continued support of New Japan Pro-Wrestling."
