A Rumored Match For WWE WrestleMania 36 Possibly Nixed
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 17, 2020
Insider source WrestleVotes is reporting on Twitter that WWE had a comedy spot/match planned for WrestleMania 36. The company had planned for a mixed tag-team match featuring Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya.
Given WrestleMania 36 will have no live audience it is at risk of not taking place at all.
"Prior to all the changes, a mixed tag team match was scheduled for WrestleMania: Heavy Machinery & Mandy Rose vs. Ziggler/ Roode & Sonya. No telling on if that happens now, as comedy spots like I’m sure would have happened won’t go over without a crowd."
