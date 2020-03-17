How To Get A Refund On WWE WrestleMania 36 Tickets

The City of Tampa has released details on how fans can go about getting a full refund on their WrestleMania tickets.

- Ticketmaster.com will start automatically issuing refunds in the next 30 days.

- If your ticket was purchased at the box office in Tampa, Florida you may receive a refund when that box office officially opens for business again.

- Those who purchased the tickets from a third party need to contact that third party directly to work out a refund plan.

If you need support from WWE, you can contact them here.

