WATCH: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin Returns to Raw for 3:16 Day, Bonus Off-Air Footage
Posted By: Caylon Knox on Mar 17, 2020
WWE uploaded the following videos on their official YouTube channel from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to
Monday Night Raw:
1. Steve Austin declares 3:16 Day a National Holiday
VIDEO
2. Steve Austin delivers more Stunners after
Raw goes off the air
VIDEO
3. Steve Austin talks about performing in front of no fans
VIDEO
