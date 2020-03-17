A Statement From WrestlingNewsSource.com On The Coronavirus Pandemic

We put this statement out the other night but give all the news concerning WrestleMania today, we thought it would be right to release it again, with some amendments.

We at WrestlingNewsSource.com would like to issue a statement to our readers concerning the coronavirus pandemic currently causing major disruption and heartache across the globe.

WNS has a global reach and we know many of our readers are concerned and worried about these unprecedented and worrisome times. Many of our enjoyments such as professional wrestling, social gatherings, sporting events, and conventions are set to be majorly disrupted over the coming months. Our very way of life will be impacted and many of us will at times become unwell or have friends and loved ones that need our support.

WNS has always been a destination for professional wrestling news and will continue to be such. THEN.NOW.FOREVER to coin a phrase, but more important than ever we want to emphasize our great community, a global one that can come together and support each other through the good times and bad. as a whole in whatever they have planned during this difficult time, it is uncharted waters for them as it is us.

We should also remember there will be a lot of concern among wrestlers, especially those on the independents who depend on regular bookings for their income. Also, a number of independent promotions will struggle during these times as they can't host any events at all. So please when expressing your disappointment, think of the wider context in which everybody is up against.

If you're self-isolating, caring for a loved one or just worried and want to take your mind off things, please come to WNS, enjoy the community, we've got a growing forum, WNS Forum which you can join and discuss pro wrestling or anything you like, we've also got our social media platforms across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In these worrying times, let us come together and be there for each other.

Keep safe and well.

PS. We'd love to hear from you in the comments below.



Ben Kerin

Director & Co-Founder of WrestlingNewsSource.com

ben@wrestlingnewssource.com