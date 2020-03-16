Did You Notice The Undertaker's New Look On Monday's WWE Raw?
Posted By: WrestlingNewsSource.com on Mar 16, 2020
For those that caught Monday's WWE Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, The Undertaker was sporting a new more relaxed look.
The Undertaker came down to the ring to an empty WWE Performance Center and destroyed the table set up for his WrestleMania 36 contract signing with AJ Styles.
Styles opted not to come to the ring and appeared on the Tron, signing the contract. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came down to the ring to hand-deliver the contract to The Undertaker who then took the beat down to them.
The Deadman was without a shirt, had new pants and was also sporting a beanie hat. His hair was also braided. He almost looked as if he was incorporating elements of his "American Badass" gimmick from the early 00s.
https://wrestlr.me/62189/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Mar 17
Mar 17 - WWE uploaded the following videos on their official YouTube channel from WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's return to Monday Night Raw[...]
Mar 17
Mar 17 - We put this statement out the other night but give all the news concerning WrestleMania today, we thought it would be right to release it again, with [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - As seen on Monday's WWE Raw, Kevin Owens has answered the challenge of the Monday Night Messiah, and will at WrestleMania 36 go up against Seth Rollin[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - For those that caught Monday's WWE Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, The Undertaker was sporting a new more relaxed look. The Und[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Following the news that WWE has canceled WrestleMania in Tampa Bay and moved it to the Performance Center, WrestleCon has announced that its annual co[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - In an update on WrestleMania 36 week, WWE French announcer Pat Laprade has posted rumors on WWE’s plans for NXT TakeOver and the WWE Hall of Fam[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Kevin Owens issued a WrestleMania challenge to "The Monday Night Messiah" Seth Rollins. [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - It's been announced that next week's Monday Night Raw will feature "The Viper" Randy Orton, 2020 Men's Royal Rumble Match Winner Drew McInty[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch delivered a message to her WrestleMania opponent Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Monday Nig[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - On tonight's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Rey Mysterio picked up a pinfall victory over United States Champion Andrade "Cien" Almas in a non-[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - In the opening segment of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Edge challenged Randy Orton to a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - In what are extraordinary times for the global community, WWE has announced today that WrestleMania 36 and the activities surrounding the big event wi[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - It will come as no surprise that WWE has lost its venue for SmackDown as expected, and Thursday’s live event has also been canceled due to the c[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Forbes recently spoke to NXT star Lio Rush who revealed he isn't comfortable wrestling for WWE during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic: "I am not. [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Cody Rhodes is selling a new American Nightmare t-shirt for the United Way. The money made from the sale of the t-shirt will go toward victims of the [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - During his appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions on the WWE Network, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart didn't have a good word[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - In an interview with Nos Cayó La Noche in Mexico, former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio revealed he has been in talks with WWE about a possible [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - In an update on the fate of WWE WrestleMania 36, it is expected a decision will be made soon, although it still remains largely unknown what direction[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, AEW has announced Dynamite will be filmed at closed set locations with only essential personnel in attendance. The[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - WrestleVotes is at it again, and they've posted that Vince McMahon is very much against the idea to hold Mania in an empty building. It should [...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Expect to see ten classic episodes of WCW Saturday Night. They have been added to the on-demand section of WWE Network. The episodes are from summer 1[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - Impact Wrestling like all pro-wrestling promotions has been hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, forcing them to cancel or postpone upcoming shows. Today,[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - WWE Raw announcer Jerry Lawler was a guest on the Cerrito Live podcast and discussed Coronavirus and his thoughts on the Pandemic: "What are you go[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - To nobody's surprise, WWE posted confirmation that Wednesday’s episode of NXT will indeed air from WWE Performance Center. As you may hav[...]
Mar 16
Mar 16 - As seen on Friday, SmackDown on FOX took place from the WWE Performance Center. For the first time ever there no live audience for the show due to the[...]