Did You Notice The Undertaker's New Look On Monday's WWE Raw?

For those that caught Monday's WWE Raw from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, The Undertaker was sporting a new more relaxed look.

The Undertaker came down to the ring to an empty WWE Performance Center and destroyed the table set up for his WrestleMania 36 contract signing with AJ Styles.

Styles opted not to come to the ring and appeared on the Tron, signing the contract. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows came down to the ring to hand-deliver the contract to The Undertaker who then took the beat down to them.

The Deadman was without a shirt, had new pants and was also sporting a beanie hat. His hair was also braided. He almost looked as if he was incorporating elements of his "American Badass" gimmick from the early 00s.